Showers and storms stay in the forecast, watching the tropics closely

More showers and storms are in the forecast for today as temperature remain below average for this time of the year. A few stray showers are not out of the question up until lunch time then a few isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms may become strong or severe with wind and small hail the primary threat. As these storms form, they tend to move very slowly or not at all so localized flash flooding is also possible too. Highs today will remain in the low to middle 80s.

Tropics:

The tropics are very active with Tropical Depression 13 in the Atlantic and now Tropical Depression 14 in the Caribbean sea. Both are expected to become tropical storms and which ever forms first will be come Laura and the next Marco. Tropical Depression 13 is expected to reach South Florida by late this weekend potentially as a category one hurricane and then curve into the Gulf of Mexico. Still unclear as to how this will impact our forecast here at home but once we get a little more organization of the storm we should have a better picture.

Tropical Depression 14 is expected to near the Texas coast by early next week as a category one hurricane.