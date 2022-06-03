COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A front will slide through this afternoon and evening and will trigger the chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms may have some gusty winds along with heavy rain but the overall severe threat remains low.

This weekend will be slightly drier with the chance for a pop-up shower or storm, high temperatures back into the low 90s too. Our pattern won’t change much through next week with daytime rain chances and highs in the 90s.

Tropics:

Tracking “Potential Tropical Cyclone One” or what will soon become Alex in the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean. Tropical Storm watches and warning in place for Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula. Alex will make landfall Saturday as a tropical storm, heavy rain and flooding likely.