Showers and storms today; Eta remaining towards our southeast

Dodging showers and storms today as we continue to be flooded with moisture from Eta and an approaching cold front. Today will be the wettest day so far this week, but there is some good news as we finish out the remainder of this week. A few light showers will be possible early Thursday morning as the frontal boundary pushes through the region then we should start to clear out for the afternoon as well for Friday. However, rain moves back into the area for this weekend as another frontal system moves through.

Eta has finally started to move northward with a likely landfall near Tampa sometime Thursday. The aforementioned cold front will help keep the system well towards our south and east. The storm may briefly reach hurricane status before weakened before landfall. We also have Tropical Storm Theta which will remain in the east Atlantic and move toward Europe and Africa. There is also a tropical wave in the Caribbean that could reach tropical storm status as well, if it does it would be Iota.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm for this time of year with 80s expected today and remaining in the mid to upper 70s through this weekend before fall like temperatures come back for next week.