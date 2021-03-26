 

Showers and thunderstorm stay around through this evening

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We remain Weather Aware for the remainder of the afternoon and evening for the potential for flash flooding as storms continue to train over the same areas with this slow moving cold front. The cold front is losing it’s forward momentum and will eventually stall out across the region so areas south of the front could still see a few strong storms as we go throughout the day.

WEATHER AWARE: Sunday PM-Monday AM: This too is a low-risk window but we will be manning the store so to speak. The front will become more west to east as it runs into our surface high-pressure system. The threat level is possible not to warrant a risk level from SPC but we still need to watch the set-up and be vigilant as always.

Watching April 1 for a severe set-up: Long-range models have been consistent on a stronger front clearing us for the Easter Weekend, which has my antenna up for the set-up for severe storms.
Stay tuned and just stay with Cody and Nicole for any changes but for the most part next week we will remain mild and pleasant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 75° 66°

Saturday

83° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 63°

Sunday

80° / 49°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 56% 80° 49°

Monday

71° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 71° 57°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Showers
Showers 38% 74° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 45°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 76° 45°

Thursday

63° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 63° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
66°

69°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
69°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
72°

71°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
71°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
70°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
68°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
69°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
12%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories