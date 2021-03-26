Showers and thunderstorm stay around through this evening

We remain Weather Aware for the remainder of the afternoon and evening for the potential for flash flooding as storms continue to train over the same areas with this slow moving cold front. The cold front is losing it’s forward momentum and will eventually stall out across the region so areas south of the front could still see a few strong storms as we go throughout the day.

WEATHER AWARE: Sunday PM-Monday AM: This too is a low-risk window but we will be manning the store so to speak. The front will become more west to east as it runs into our surface high-pressure system. The threat level is possible not to warrant a risk level from SPC but we still need to watch the set-up and be vigilant as always.

Watching April 1 for a severe set-up: Long-range models have been consistent on a stronger front clearing us for the Easter Weekend, which has my antenna up for the set-up for severe storms.

Stay tuned and just stay with Cody and Nicole for any changes but for the most part next week we will remain mild and pleasant.