Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Take the umbrella today, showers and a few rumbles of thunder are back in the forecast.

A weak front will slide from the northeast during the late morning into the afternoon, this combined with daytime heating and humidity will pop-up showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may contain brief periods of heavy rain, but widespread rain does not look likely.

Off and on showers in the forecast through the end of the week, high temperatures will stay in the 80s.

Tracking a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of development, this will likely stay well south of the Florida panhandle over the next two days and eventually move into the Florida peninsula by Friday. While we may not get the heavy rain from this system, we will get an influx of moisture that will make it feel a little more sticky Thursday and Friday afternoon along with more cloud cover.

Heavy rain, storms and wind will impact the Florida Peninsula Friday through the weekend as the area of low pressure begins to move inland.