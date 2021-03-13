Showers and thunderstorms return next week; a few could be strong

Remaining warm and dry through the rest of the weekend while dodging a few clouds, smoke and dust before we see a pattern change for the week ahead.

We turn our focus on our next storm system that comes from the Pacific and traverses across the country while impacting parts of the central plains and southeast with severe storms for several days. After a stretch of dry weather we will finally see measurable rainfall next week; however, the timing of this system and then another on the heels will likely change as we get closer.

WEATHER AWARE for late Monday into Tuesday. Cold front moves in and weakens before it stalls out, but there will be a threat for primarily damaging wind and soaking rains.

WEATHER AWARE for Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A stronger more robust storm system moves in behind the first front bringing a threat for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

After the frontal passage Thursday we will see a drop into temperatures back into the mid 40s for morning lows with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.