Showers and windy today

We reached 96 degrees on Monday afternoon and we’ll be right back in the middle 90s this afternoon. A few clouds will build into the Valley this afternoon along with the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. The humidity will also be an issue this afternoon with most locations feeling like the upper 90s to triple digits.

With the jet stream way to the north and High pressure to our south, significant rain chances will continue to be very slim and temperatures will be very hot. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will reach the upper 90s and overnight temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 70s.