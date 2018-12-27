Showers and windy today

Chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday Night–Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Friday–Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Friday Night–Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday–Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday Night–Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunday–Showers. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Sunday NightShowers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday–Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday Night–Showers. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New Year’s Day–Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Tuesday Night–A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Wednesday–A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.