 

Showers are back with the week ending cooler

Temperatures returning more seasonable this afternoon and evening as more clouds build in as weakening high pressure moves out ahead of our next storm system due in for Thursday.

Thursday will see showers move in late morning and into the early afternoon. A few showers will be heavy with a few rumbles of thunder but the rain lingers throughout the remainder of the day. Rain tapers off Thursday evening with a few showers, but a few showers will remain into the overnight into Friday morning. Starting Friday with more clouds before we start to clear through the day.

Once this system moves out cooler temperatures will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. Some afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 40s as more showers move back in for next week.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 59° 39°

Thursday

53° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 89% 53° 43°

Friday

48° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 48° 34°

Saturday

50° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 30°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 53° 33°

Monday

53° / 33°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 53° 33°

Tuesday

56° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 56° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

50°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

47°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

44°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
42°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

