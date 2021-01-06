Showers are back with the week ending cooler

Temperatures returning more seasonable this afternoon and evening as more clouds build in as weakening high pressure moves out ahead of our next storm system due in for Thursday.

Thursday will see showers move in late morning and into the early afternoon. A few showers will be heavy with a few rumbles of thunder but the rain lingers throughout the remainder of the day. Rain tapers off Thursday evening with a few showers, but a few showers will remain into the overnight into Friday morning. Starting Friday with more clouds before we start to clear through the day.

Once this system moves out cooler temperatures will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. Some afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 40s as more showers move back in for next week.