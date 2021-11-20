Showers arrive early Monday then turning colder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the latter portion of the weekend, we stay mild through the overnight with clouds increasing throughout the day as we gear up for a stronger cold front that will be more cold air back to the region.

Expect early morning showers by the time you wake up to start your Monday as the cold front starts to move through the region. These showers will be light to moderate as we are not expecting any severe weather with this system. Rain starts to move out by mid to late morning with gradual clearing behind the front. Once the frontal system pushes through, you’ll notice winds kick up as temperatures start to fall as well.

Much colder to start the day Tuesday morning with readings getting to near freezing with afternoon highs struggling to warm through the day. Highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday we warm up slightly as we gear up for a seasonable Thanksgiving with mostly sunny skies. Another cold front arrives Friday morning with some light showers. This front clears out quick with sunnier conditions for the weekend.