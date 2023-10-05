COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One more mild day with highs in the middle to upper 80s, sunshine to start Thursday but clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will begin to move into the Chattahoochee Valley on Friday bringing a chance for a showers and slightly cooler temperatures. The morning commute on Friday may consist of areas of light rain, this should fizzle out by mid-morning then a few isolated showers between 5-10 pm. Isolated showers Friday evening should not have a significant impact on any high school football games.

Behind the front, lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures. We’ll stay in the 70s this weekend but the mornings will be rather cool. Many locations will likely dip into the upper 40s by Sunday morning then rebounding to the low 70s during the afternoon. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons will continue through the middle of next week.