Showers chances begin to increase for the second half of the week

This morning: Watching an area of rain and embedded thunderstorms move out of eastern Mississippi into western Alabama. While the line will weaken and fall apart as it continues to move east towards Georgia, a few stray showers may be possible around lunch time.

This afternoon: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with humidity staying low, not typical for early June but this will pick up by the end of the week. High temperatures today reaching the middle 80s.

More humidity and a chance for a few showers Thursday afternoon and evening as high temperatures warm up to the upper 80s, a few 90s will be possible for areas south of Columbus. We’ll continue to have the chance for a few showers on Friday and through the weekend as high temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s.