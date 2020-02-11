Showers continue, few strong storms later this evening

More showers and a few storms are possible later this afternoon and evening as a front stalls out across the southeast. A few storms this evening could be on the strong side and the Storm Prediction Center outlines a marginal threat for severe storms mainly north of Columbus.

Wednesday the rain coverage backs off with only some light showers before another stronger system brings a cold front through the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Thursday we are weather aware for a few damaging wind gusts.

By Valentine’s Day the sun returns along with drier conditions, but it’s short lived until another system brings rain Sunday and Monday.