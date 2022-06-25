COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-For some, the much needed rain kept temperatures down into the 80s which was welcomed considering the heat and humidity we’ve been dealing with. As the sunsets showers will begin to diminish and we will dry out and clear out overnight. This will lead us to a beautiful Sunday morning and a pretty nice afternoon.

We’ll become unsettled next week as a cold front moves in on Monday. This front will bring in a chance for showers and thunderstorms during Monday afternoon and will linger through midweek which will keep storms around.

Cooler temperatures will filter in on Tuesday and last through the rest of the week. Expect highs to dip into the upper 80s by the end of the week.