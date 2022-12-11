COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers will continue for the remainder of the day and into tonight before the system clears us by Monday morning.

We will still have clouds early on Monday and possibly linger through midday before we get a few breaks in the clouds by the late afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

A stronger storm system will arrive Wednesday into early Thursday bringing showers and storms to the region. There is potential for some severe storms across the southeast as this system moves through.

Behind this system we will see some colder air move in after a series of fronts push through on the backside of the system.