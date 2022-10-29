COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We continue to track a storm system that will bring a chance for showers and a few storms to the region by Sunday. This system is moving across the southeast bringing some severe weather potential to Mississippi and southwest Alabama.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies as the system nears us. Some light showers will be possible near daybreak Sunday morning. Latest guidance shows a few breaks in the shower activity through the afternoon hours. More towards the late afternoon and evening we will see another surge of showers with possibly a few rumbles of thunder as the main frontal axis approaches.

The system is slow to move through the southeast so Monday morning expect a cloudy start with a few light showers; however, conditions do improve as we go throughout the day. By late Monday for Halloween we see partly cloudy skies which should be nice for any trick or treaters.

Temperatures stay near average through the short-term with mid 70s. Afternoon highs slowly warm each afternoon as we go throughout the week as high pressure builds in. Overnight lows will be 3-9 degrees above average through the forecast period.