COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a day of sunshine we will start to increase clouds overnight ahead of a weak frontal boundary that will bring another round of showers to the region.

Sunday we will be locked in the clouds as showers move in for the morning with periods of steady rain followed by a few breaks. Rainfall coverage decreases as we go into the afternoon and evening hours, but expect the clouds to remain through Monday morning. Rainfall totals aren’t overly impressive with rainfall totals around 0.10-0.25″.

Monday morning starts with clouds before giving way to more sunnier conditions for the upcoming week.

Temperatures Sunday will be below average with the added cloud cover with temperatures increasing and climbing into the mid to upper 70s by midweek. Conditions stay sunny as we flirt with a few 80 degree readings as we begin the month of March.