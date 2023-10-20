COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cold front will pull out of western Alabama and into the Chattahoochee Valley, this will give us a few showers through the morning commute. Widespread heavy rain not expected but any shower may contain a brief downpour, and this could easily slow you down.

As quickly as showers move in, they move out and clouds will begin to decrease. We’ll see increasing sunshine, warm temperatures and gusty winds behind the front. Highs for Friday will reach the middle to upper 70s area-wide with a gusty west wind around 25 mph.

No big push of cool air behind this front so temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 70s through the weekend and into next week.