Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Take the umbrella just to be safe, showers are in the forecast for Wednesday. Today will not be a complete wash out but the umbrella may come in handy throughout the day. Showers and clouds will keep our temperatures cool with most of the area in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The next few days look great with decreasing clouds on Thursday and sunshine on Friday, high temperatures will be near or slightly above average for this time of the year, the humidity should remain manageable.

As we get ready to wrap up the month of September, we could use a little more rain but unfortunately it looks like we’ll miss out. We received just over 1.25 inches of rain in Columbus for the month, this is about 1.60 below normal. Dry conditions will likely continue through the first half of October as significant rain chances remain low,