COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure currently overhead will weaken and build out west as we see a frontal boundary move into the region by the end of the week. This frontal boundary will have the potential to bring some drier, less humid air to parts of the south.

Stray to isolated shower and thunderstorms driven by daytime heating will continue through Wednesday as afternoon highs climb around 90 degrees. Frontal boundary starts to move into the southeast by Thursday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms along with it.

By Friday the viewing area should be bisected by the front with drier air towards the north and remaining humid with showers chances towards the south. Front loses momentum as it pushes through stalling out just south of Columbus, but is expected to move northward by next week returning us back to the humid conditions.