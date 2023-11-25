COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overnight, staying seasonal in terms of temperatures with partly to mostly cloudy skies as we track our next cold front that moves across the region bringing in a few showers and much colder air in the forecast.

Becoming cloudy and overcast through the day Sunday with a few showers likely by the early afternoon as the front pushes through. Front seems to clear rather quickly Sunday night with a few lingering clouds to start Monday.

Week ahead becomes much colder and winter-like with breezy conditions. Temperatures struggle to climb out of the 50s for several days with morning lows dipping to just below freezing with frost likely across the area.

Late in the week another cold front arrives Friday with a few more showers, some of which look heavy in the current guidance with the forecast staying wet, mild and unsettled heading into the upcoming weekend.