Showers move in after midnight, then turning colder and breezier

Rain moves in overnight with an approaching cold front as we start off Sunday. Some of these showers will be light with a few breaks in between them with an occasional rumble of thunder. By the afternoon we start to see some clearing, but we aren’t done with the clouds just yet. We start off Monday overcast then the colder and breezier conditions set in. Monday is going to feel like a cold winter day as we turn the calendar to February.

Groundhog Day begins very chilly with readings at or near freezing with temperatures slightly warmer by the afternoon. High pressure holds throughout mid-week as we stay dry and sunny with the windy conditions dying down.

Thursday you’ll start to notice more cloud cover that moves back into area with mostly to partly sunny skies with more clouds building in overnight into Friday. Another cold front arrives in the southeast as we gear up for the weekend. Late showers will be possible Friday with some early showers expected for Saturday. At the moment, Sunday remains dry for plans for the Big Game, but a return flow looks to bring showers back by Monday.