 

Showers move in after midnight, then turning colder and breezier

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain moves in overnight with an approaching cold front as we start off Sunday. Some of these showers will be light with a few breaks in between them with an occasional rumble of thunder. By the afternoon we start to see some clearing, but we aren’t done with the clouds just yet. We start off Monday overcast then the colder and breezier conditions set in. Monday is going to feel like a cold winter day as we turn the calendar to February.

Groundhog Day begins very chilly with readings at or near freezing with temperatures slightly warmer by the afternoon. High pressure holds throughout mid-week as we stay dry and sunny with the windy conditions dying down.

Thursday you’ll start to notice more cloud cover that moves back into area with mostly to partly sunny skies with more clouds building in overnight into Friday. Another cold front arrives in the southeast as we gear up for the weekend. Late showers will be possible Friday with some early showers expected for Saturday. At the moment, Sunday remains dry for plans for the Big Game, but a return flow looks to bring showers back by Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

54° / 49°
Fair
Fair 0% 54° 49°

Sunday

68° / 40°
Rain
Rain 95% 68° 40°

Monday

45° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 45° 33°

Tuesday

52° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 52° 29°

Wednesday

58° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 58° 33°

Thursday

65° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 65° 50°

Friday

63° / 48°
Showers
Showers 50% 63° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 PM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
49°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
51°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
52°

53°

4 AM
Showers
55%
53°

54°

5 AM
Light Rain
61%
54°

55°

6 AM
Rain
79%
55°

56°

7 AM
Rain
84%
56°

57°

8 AM
Rain
82%
57°

58°

9 AM
Rain
85%
58°

60°

10 AM
Rain
87%
60°

60°

11 AM
Rain
95%
60°

61°

12 PM
Rain
80%
61°

63°

1 PM
Rain
78%
63°

64°

2 PM
Showers
58%
64°

65°

3 PM
Few Showers
33%
65°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
66°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
67°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
18%
65°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
63°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories