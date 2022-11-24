Tracking three storm systems that will bring much needed rainfall to the region

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a fairly calm weather pattern we are headed to a very unsettled pattern over the upcoming week and it starts early Friday morning.

System No. 1 Friday Morning/Afternoon: Moves in overnight into the early morning hours of Black Friday. Will likely cause some delays for Black Friday shoppers. Rain showers last through Friday afternoon and evening with the system moving out late Friday.

System No. 2 Late Saturday/Early Sunday: Arrives late Saturday night into the overnight hours Sunday morning. Another morning soaker on tap with consistent moderate rain with some heavy embedded showers. System moves out mid to late morning on Sunday.

System No. 3 Wednesday: Probably the strongest of the three systems as it moves across the southeast early next week. Severe weather likely across portions of the midsouth with showers and thunderstorms likely as it moves into the two-state region. Timing and threats are still fluid and subject to change.

Afternoon high temperatures hold close to average with a few days closing in on the 70 degree mark especially leading up to our system next week. Overnight lows will be mild compared to average with a few days dipping into the 40s while we will be in between systems.