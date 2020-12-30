 

Showers move in Thursday with a few strong to severe storms for New Year’s Day

Increasing clouds and mild temperatures again this morning across the region ahead of a mostly cloudy day with mostly dry conditions. A few light showers may develop across our eastern counties late this morning, but most of the rainfall holds off until Thursday and Friday.

During the day Thursday expect off and on showers with a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected during the day Thursday with these showers. The greatest threat will be across Mississippi and Alabama, then the threat transitions to us for Friday with a marginal risk. There will be potential for strong damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado along with heavy rainfall.

Saturday we should see another surge of moisture with rain showers primarily along the southern end of our area, but we do clear out for Sunday and into next week with temperatures back to near average.

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

