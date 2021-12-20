Showers move in tonight through Tuesday thanks to a Gulf low

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We will stay dry, cloudy and cool the majority of the day but chances for showers will increase after 6 PM thanks to a low that will moving through the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will continue to move up from the south overnight through early Tuesday morning, this will leave our AM commute on Tuesday a little soggy.

Winter begins Tuesday at 10:49 AM and it will feel like it! Expect rain to wrap up shortly before midday, clouds will begin to decrease and temperatures will be chilly as highs struggle to get out of the 40s.

Drying out and gradually warming up through mid-week, Christmas Eve will be beautiful with sun and highs in the 60s. Warmer on Christmas Day as the 70s and sunshine return to the forecast