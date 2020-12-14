 

Showers move out, becoming cooler and breezy for this afternoon

7 Day Forecast

Frontal boundary clears later this morning as we turn more cooler and remaining breezy for this afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will fall and remain consistent in the middle 50s now that the rain has moved out.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny for a majority of the day before clouds build in late in the evening ahead of our next system which will bring a bigger chance of rainfall to the region. Another area of low pressure currently over the Rockies moves southward and moves through the region during the day on Wednesday.

High pressure and colder air moves in for Thursday and Friday. Morning lows dip back into the 30s and afternoon highs warm into the mid to upper 50s. For this weekend, another system moves through late Saturday into Sunday.

Monday

60° / 41°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 60° 41°

Tuesday

56° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 44°

Wednesday

53° / 37°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 53° 37°

Thursday

53° / 30°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 53° 30°

Friday

57° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 57° 33°

Saturday

59° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 59° 44°

Sunday

61° / 39°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 61° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

55°

6 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

7 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

