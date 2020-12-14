Showers move out, becoming cooler and breezy for this afternoon

Frontal boundary clears later this morning as we turn more cooler and remaining breezy for this afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will fall and remain consistent in the middle 50s now that the rain has moved out.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny for a majority of the day before clouds build in late in the evening ahead of our next system which will bring a bigger chance of rainfall to the region. Another area of low pressure currently over the Rockies moves southward and moves through the region during the day on Wednesday.

High pressure and colder air moves in for Thursday and Friday. Morning lows dip back into the 30s and afternoon highs warm into the mid to upper 50s. For this weekend, another system moves through late Saturday into Sunday.