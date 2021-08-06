Showers possible on Saturday but not a washout, the 90s return on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The low pressure off the Gulf coast of Florida has moved into southeast Georgia and this means our rain chances will remain low for today. A stray shower possible this afternoon but just like the last few days, most will be dry.

A stronger wave will pull through on Saturday and we’ll have a better chance for showers and an occasional thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Saturday will not be a washout but a brief period of heavy rain will be possible with any shower that forms. By Saturday night showers and storms should dissipate and clouds should clear.

The break from the 90s has been nice but it will come to an end! The low 90s return on Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds, we’ll be just a few degrees warmer by Monday with temperatures pushing the middle 90s for some. Stray showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday of next week but don’t expect significant rain from it.