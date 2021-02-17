Showers return later this evening, Weather Aware on Thursday

Another major winter storm forms to our west but once again we’ll be on the warm side of this system. Cold but sunny this morning with temperature readings in the 20s, we will gradually warm up as we progress through the morning into the afternoon. Increasing clouds with showers moving in later this evening into the overnight, these showers and storms do not look to be severe.

WEATHER AWARE THURSDAY MORNING: We are Weather Aware on Thursday morning for scattered strong to severe storms. The best chance looks to be south and east of Columbus at the moment with damaging winds, heavy rain and brief spin up tornado as the primary threats. Strong storms should end and move east by noon leaving cloudy skies and a few showers behind. Waves of rain will be possible on Thursday afternoon into the evening but again this should not be severe.

Early morning showers will be possible on Friday then clearing out just ahead of the morning commute. The rest of Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.