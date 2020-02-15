Showers return Sunday

A pleasant and seasonable afternoon will give way to more clouds through the overnight as more moisture and humidity levels rise which will help increase rainfall Sunday. Most of the rain will be off and on with light showers. Few opportunities for sun tomorrow as well.

Next week we a tracking more of an active pattern once again with plenty of showers and storms back into the forecast. A cold front will approach from the north Tuesday help rain chances. The frontal system loses some of it’s forward momentum on Wednesday producing more heavy rain and thunderstorms before finally pushing through on Thursday. By Friday and the upcoming weekend we clear out.

Temperatures will be near average through Sunday before warming 8-10 degrees above average through midweek.