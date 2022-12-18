COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another cold morning with sub-freezing readings as we will see a few clouds mix in with sunshine throughout the day Monday. Our next system will bring a few light showers to the viewing area late Monday evening and turn cloudy and overcast into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be another dreary, overcast and rainy day across the valley as a system brings in showers. A cold rain will be likely with some heavier showers possible by Tuesday afternoon. Rain showers will clear out late Tuesday before a stronger system arrives late week.

An Arctic front will arrive in the southeast Thursday with another chance of showers throughout the day. As the low pressure system and cold front move through the area we could see a few flurries on the back side of this system early Friday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day we will see some very cold temperatures with possible readings in the teens and 20s, wind chills in the single digits and teens. Highs will struggle to warm and climb out of the 30s.