COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We remain in a very soupy and unsettled weather pattern through the weekend, although we say very beneficial rainfall that will help the dry conditions that have moved into parts of the region. On average we saw areas receive around 1″ of rainfall, but localized areas saw close to 5″ near West Point, Valley and Lanett.

While we remain in northwest flow aloft, we will see another surge of energy with a shortwave tonight and into Sunday as a cold front moves closer to the southeast. The storms associated with this energy will have heavy rainfall, causing localized flash flooding along with brief gusty winds.

Frontal boundary stalls out roughly across the News 3 viewing area and we will likely see more isolated to scattered storms for the first part of the upcoming week. Thankfully temperatures will see a cool down with readings below average in the upper 80s.

Another weak boundary moves in later in the week keeping a few showers and storms in the forecast.