 

Showers & storms move in while remaining unsettled through the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unsettled pattern starts today and will last through the weekend. For today, we are watching a cold front that will move into our area this evening and tonight. The low will move rather quickly towards the northeast, but the trailing front will lose some of it’s forward momentum and eventually stall out. There will be a low end severe threat mainly for our Alabama counties as this system comes through.

Stalled out boundary will stay draped south of Columbus for Friday and Saturday which will provide a few showers across the region ahead of a stronger system that will move in Sunday.

For Sunday, we are Weather Aware for the potential for flash flooding and a low-end severe weather threat at this time. This system will usher in colder air for the start of next week.

Temperature wise we will be above average through the end of the week as this pattern remains active. Mid to low 70s for afternoon highs. Morning lows will be well above average as well. Over this weekend temperatures are more seasonable with the rain chances coming in.

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 76° 64°

Thursday

75° / 55°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 75° 55°

Friday

74° / 57°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 74° 57°

Saturday

69° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 69° 56°

Sunday

64° / 48°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 64° 48°

Monday

52° / 31°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 52° 31°

Tuesday

47° / 30°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 47° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

10 PM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

