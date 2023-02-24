COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Get ready for more showers today through Saturday thanks to a stationary front, it will not be a wash out but just be prepare for a few showers that may contain a brief downpour. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

The system brining mountain snow to California will track east and bring severe weather to the plains, as it moves into the southeast it will lose a bit of its energy. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible by Monday evening into Tuesday morning, severe weather not expected.

Brief cool down on Tuesday and some sun by Wednesday but our next system comes in on Thursday