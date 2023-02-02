COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The storm system that continues to bring dangerous winter weather to Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee will begin to move east today, arriving to our area this evening.

A few passing showers through the afternoon with widespread rain moving in after 3 PM, just in time for the evening commute. Rain, will be heavy from time to time so the evening commute will be slow, look for heavy rain to continue overnight into the Friday morning commute.

The second half of Friday will feature decreasing clouds and more sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 50s.

The 60s and 70s return to the forecast next week with a chance for showers/storms by the middle of next week.