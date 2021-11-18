Showers will be limited along a cold front today; cooler air on Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Cooler temperatures are on the way thanks to a passing cold front. Today will be the last day that we’ll see the middle 70s for the foreseeable future, so enjoy this while you can. Highs will jump into the middle to possible a few upper 70s as clouds gradually increase.

The cold front will pass through this evening with a very slim chance for a few showers but most look to stay dry. Clouds will quickly clear during the late evening hours and this will give us the best chance to see the partial lunar eclipse early Friday morning, this will begin around 2:18 a.m. EST with the maximum eclipse around 4:02 a.m.

The rest of Friday will be noticeably cooler but sunny and breezy with gust up to 15 mph. We’ll stay sunny and cool this weekend with highs in the 60s.