Slight warm up through mid-week but rain returns on Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A weak high pressure will settle in today and on Wednesday, this will keep a little sun and slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast.

A cold front will swing through early Thursday morning brining us rain and even a few rumbles of thunder, severe weather not expected. Rain should pull out by the afternoon and we’ll be left with cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

End of the week/this weekend

We have the potential to see yet another winter system move through the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Moisture will pull up from the Gulf of Mexico and may react with cold air, this would give us the chance for a wintry mix in the form of rain/sleet or freezing rain.

I will say that we are still way too far out for specifics and that models do not agree on the overall situation at the moment. Precipitation type is also a little more tricky with this system compared to last weeks winter weather event. We will likely know more within the next 24 hours so stay tuned as this forecast evolves.