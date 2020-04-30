Slightly warmer and breezy for Friday then a warm-up over the weekend

Clouds have been slow to break this afternoon as a low pressure system continues to exit the southeast. For the remainder of the evening, mostly to partly cloudy with temperatures on the cool side. Once the clouds move out temperatures will start to cool off with more with radiational cooling. By tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the low 50s to upper 40s for most rural areas of the region.

High pressure builds in behind or last storm system and will stay firm for a couple of days. With high pressure slow to budge, temperatures will climb about 6-8 degrees above average as we start the month of May. Sunday through Tuesday temperatures will be in the upper 80s and won’t be shocked to see a few 90s on the board for a few areas.

A dry frontal system works its way into the region Wednesday bringing slightly cooler and lower humidity behind it. High pressure builds in behind this front as well. Rainfall chances do appear to be very slim in this upcoming forecast, but we’ve had well enough so far for the first third of the year.