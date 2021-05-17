Slim rain chances for the week as temperatures warm up

We may have a few more weeks until the official start of summer but our set up over the next 7-days will feel more like it.

Today clouds will increase through the late morning into the afternoon but overall, we’ll still have a nice day. Highs today will reach the middle 80s which is normal for this time of the year.

We can copy and paste this forecast through the rest of the week but the only thing we’ll have to change will be the temperatures. Expect daytime highs to gradually get warmer as we approach the end of the week and by the weekend toasty temperatures move in with highs in the low 90s.

Even though our rain chances remain low over the next 7-days, we still could see a pop-up shower or two during the afternoon due to a little bit of humidity and daytime heating.