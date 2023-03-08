COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Air quality and smoke has become our biggest issue across Columbus with easterly winds pushing the smoke into the city from a prescribed burn on Post. Smoke and air quality should start to improve overnight and especially Thursday as a system moves in and brings showers and a few storms.

After showers and storms linger into Friday morning you will see improving conditions throughout the day as the cold front passes through.

The first part of the weekend will be very pleasant with plenty of sunshine as weak high pressure slips in behind the aforementioned cold front.

More showers and storms, a few could be strong to severe, move into the region late Sunday as another storm system traverses across the southeast. Some thunderstorm activity lingers into Monday morning.