Smooth sailing through Wednesday, then storms Thursday

WEATHER AWARE: Thursday-Likely afternoon

Since Friday there’s been an overwhelming run for Thursday’s frontal system that we’ve been talking about being on the strong side. This is “A” typical of this set-up, this time of year for severe weather.

What draws my attention even more is the heating on Wednesday (Halloween). We will likely see low to mid-80s, especially in our southern counties.

This set-up in itself, with a tilted frontal system, (As meteorologists know too well, there’s colder air at all levels behind the front, which causes enough lift. ahead of it and adjacent to the front. This causes wind shear, with height…I.e. atmospheric spin, supercells, and you guessed it, possible tornadoes.

As far as the intensity along the boundary the GFS model adds more of a “marginal risk” for severe storms across east central Alabama and some more intensification across west central Georgia.