7 Day Forecast

Smooth sailing through Wednesday, then storms Thursday

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 12:10 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 12:10 PM EDT

WEATHER AWARE: Thursday-Likely afternoon
 
Since Friday there’s been an overwhelming run for Thursday’s frontal system that we’ve been talking about being on the strong side. This is “A” typical of this set-up, this time of year for severe weather.
 
What draws my attention even more is the heating on Wednesday (Halloween). We will likely see low to mid-80s, especially in our southern counties.
 
This set-up in itself, with a tilted frontal system, (As meteorologists know too well, there’s colder air at all levels behind the front, which causes enough lift. ahead of it and adjacent to the front. This causes wind shear, with height…I.e. atmospheric spin, supercells, and you guessed it, possible tornadoes.
 
As far as the intensity along the boundary the GFS model adds more of a “marginal risk” for severe storms across east central Alabama and some more intensification across west central Georgia.
 
RPM model (Graphic attached above) through 12-15Z Wednesday an impressive tilted axis from the mid-West to the southern Plains.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • APD arrests Auburn man on multiple drug charges
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    APD arrests Auburn man on multiple drug charges

    Auburn Police have arrested an Auburn man after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday.

    Read More »
  • Auburn professor suing university, claiming discrimination
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Auburn professor suing university, claiming discrimination

    An Auburn University engineering professor is suing the public Alabama school, claiming a group of his colleagues discriminated against him because of his race and national origin,

    Read More »
  • Kay Ivey Campaign heads to Auburn, Shelby County
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kay Ivey Campaign heads to Auburn, Shelby County

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. - On Saturday, October 27, Governor Kay Ivey will appear at campaign events in Auburn and Shelby County.

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Stories