COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The dry and unseasonably warm temperatures are getting squeezed out of the forecast as we finally see a pattern change coming. Clouds continue to build into the region through the overnight with readings remaining on the mild side; however, a cold front arrives Friday morning bringing showers and a drop in temperatures for the end of the week and weekend.

Showers move into the forecast around midday Friday with coverage increasing to more widespread through the afternoon and evening. Unfortunately Friday night football games look to be a total washout with the steady showers in the forecast. Temperatures will remain cool in the 60s.

Over the weekend, we are socked in with the showers and cooler readings as the front continues to pull in gulf moisture. Both days temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s with a dense layer of cloud cover.

Monday will be a transition day while we await another weather system that will bring in more clouds and showers in the extended.

This gulf low builds on the back side of the front that moved through Friday slinging in more moisture for next week. Rain chances are slim at the moment with a few stray showers in the forecast, but temperatures remain below average through next week.