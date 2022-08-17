COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying wet and unsettled through the end of the week as we continue to track a stalled boundary across the southeast. We will see a few waves of energy move along this boundary producing scattered showers and storms through the end of the week.

Heading into the weekend, stalled boundary continues to retreat more northward, but still dodging some isolated showers and storms through the afternoon and evening.

Next week, continues to look wet as another frontal boundary and trough digs into the southeast. This system will drive in more scattered showers and storms as the front stalls out.

The good news with the added rainfall, we will see cooler, below average readings through the forecast period. Overnight lows will be more towards average with readings running 1-2 degrees below.