COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter will filter in today through Thursday. As high-pressure settles, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will stay gusty with gust up to 20 mph, this means it will feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day.

Freeze warning now issued for all our eastern Alabama counties plus Troup and Meriwether in Georgia. Temperatures tonight will likely fall into the middle to low 30 and it would not surprise me to see a few rural areas reach the upper 20s. Here in Columbus, the record low temperatures is 35 degrees set back in 1948.

A tad bit warmer by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine, another cold morning expected for Thursday with temperatures back down in the middle 30s.

Good news for those who dislike the cold, our temperatures will rebound back into the 70s by Friday and into the weekend with overnight temperatures bouncing back into the 40s