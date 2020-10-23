Spotty showers again today with a better chance for Saturday

Copy and paste forecast for this afternoon with persistent high pressure over the Carolinas bringing an eastward push from the Atlantic Ocean, but this sluggish pattern will change as a frontal boundary pushes closer to us later this evening.

Better rain chances move into the region later tonight, through the overnight into Saturday as the boundary mentioned above moves through. Isolated showers and storms will be possible as the front hits a wall within the atmosphere and slowly washes out.

Second half of the weekend we dry out with mostly sunny conditions until another weak boundary moves in for Tuesday then stalls out. The stalled boundary gets a push from the west with a strengthening low pressure systems which drags in a cold front with a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 66°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 83° 66°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 78° 65°

Sunday

82° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 64°

Monday

83° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 84° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 80° 67°

Thursday

79° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 79° 62°

