The forecast is looking good for the extended forecast with plenty of sun and spring-like readings through the end of the week.

Readings will climb from the lower 70s early this week for high temperatures to mid-80s by Friday.

The air mass across the mid-section of the country will strengthen and remain through Monday of next week, with no organized storm systems to bring us rainfall, until the following Tuesday.

The forecast does not look to become unsettled until next Tuesday. The longer-range model indicates the best pattern shift brings rain chances back into the region from the Gulf of Mexico.