COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Spring begins today at 5:24 PM EDT or 4:24 PM CDT this is when both the north and south poles are equal distances from the sun. We tend to see “equal” amounts of daylight and night during this day.

Forecast:

Lots of sun in the forecast today thanks to high pressure, a few more clouds by the late afternoon into the evening but this won’t have much of an impact on our forecast. After a cold start we’ll warm up to the upper 50s by the afternoon with a breeze out of the northeast up to 15 mph.

High pressure keeps our forecast calm over the next two days, a little more cloud cover through the day on Tuesday but staying dry. A small disturbance will move to our north late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, a few clouds will be possible early Wednesday but no major impacts on our forecast.

The focus for the second half of the week will be the warm temperatures and the chance for rain and storms. Highs starting Wednesday will reach the 70s and 80s with Friday being the warmest day with highs In the middle 80s.

A cold front will move through late Friday into Saturday with a chance for rain and storms.