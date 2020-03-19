Spring begins tonight; warm weather continues

Spring begins tonight at 10:50/11:50 ET, this is the exact moment the center of the sun is directly above the equator. Today we’ll have about 12 hours of daylight which will allow us to warm up!

Expect it to feel more like late April with highs in the middle 80s and partly to mostly sunny skies, winds will be a little breezy as well so if you suffer from allergies, today may not be the best day to work or workout outside.

Dry through most of the day on Friday with partly cloudy skies, temperatures will continue to warm up to the low 80s before a cold front. A few showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will be possible after 6 PM Friday along the front but as it approaches the Chattahoochee Valley, it really begins to weaken.

A few isolated showers are possible on Saturday and a better chance on Sunday, not as warm this weekend with highs only in the 70s to upper 60s.