COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Spring or the Vernal Equinox officially begins Sunday as we see a return of temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

First of the week will be uneventful locally; however, we are watching a severe weather setup across the southeast as it begins Monday across parts of East Texas. Tuesday it moves into Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of west Alabama.

This same severe weather system moves into our area Wednesday prompting us to be WEATHER AWARE as we will see severe storms producing damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and possible flooding. There are still some uncertainties, the main one being timing. At this time the is appears to be morning to afternoon, but subject to change.

Once this system clears we see a return of some cooler temps with mornings dipping into the mid 40s and afternoons in the 60s.