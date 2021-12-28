Spring-like conditions leading to severe weather potential this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Temperatures remain 10-15 degrees above average as we head into an unsettled pattern with showers and storms for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday expect a few sporadic showers to lift into the region as high pressure weakens across the southeast. More showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible heading into Wednesday. Severe weather potential will be likely across the southeast especially across Alabama and Mississippi where a level 2/5 severe weather risk is posted. For us, we will see a few showers/storms throughout the day with higher chances into Thursday morning as the frontal boundary approaches.

We are Weather Aware late Wednesday into early Thursday as thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph with a low end tornado risk. Good news, the frontal boundary appears to weaken and stall then eventually wash out as high pressure wins out. However, the rain and storms will linger around through Friday and Saturday ahead of a stronger front over the weekend.