Spring-like pattern here with several chances to see showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An unsettled pattern shaping up across the southeast this week as we skirt several chances of rain with passing frontal systems. Showers move out later tonight shaping up for a very nice sunny and warm Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 80s for the first time since New Years Day.

A weakening cold front that will likely produce severe storms across Mississippi and Alabama moves into our region late Wednesday morning with just a few light showers before most of the energy fizzles as the boundary retreats towards the north ahead of a more stronger frontal boundary.

Temperature wise we remain in the 80s for the afternoon while starting off mild in the morning with upper 50s and low 60s around the region, but this stronger cold front will bring a cool down to the region.

Thursday we see a break in the action with partly sunny skies and a few isolated showers and storms possible Friday along the incoming frontal boundary. This boundary like the first starts to weaken but does bring a drop in temperatures for the first half of the weekend.

Moisture returns for Sunday ahead of an even stronger cold front that will bring more showers and storms to the region, but the bigger story will be the colder air to follow for next week.