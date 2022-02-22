Spring-like pattern returns; staying in the 80s for the next few days

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The spring-like forecast that we had last week is back but this time we’ll be in the 80s.

This morning: Be aware for areas of dense fog thanks to the rain and partial clearing, visibility should improve during the morning as our winds begin to pick up.

Once the clouds and fog move out, we’ll see some sunshine for most of the area. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s with a breezy southwest wind gusting up to 20 mph.

More clouds will move in tonight as a weak cold front approaches the News 3 viewing area. Storms will be possible for the western part of Alabama but by the time the front gets here on Wednesday morning, the front will have lost much of its energy and a few showers will be left over. Despite this chance for showers and more cloud cover, you can expect temperatures to stay near 80 degrees.

The up and down pattern of a dry day mixed in with a day for showers will continue through the end of the week, the next chance for rain after Wednesday will be on Friday as a much stronger cold front moves through the area. This front will drop temperatures to the 60s for the weekend.